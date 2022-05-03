‘Don’t ever count me out’: Francis Ngannou talks up chances against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou has warned boxing fans not to dismiss his chances of beating Tyson Fury.

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou is engaged in a contract dispute with the UFC, with the Cameroonian insisting that his next deal must allow him to take part in boxing matches.

Ngannnou, 35, is especially keen on fighting Fury, who knocked out Dillian Whyte last month to retain the WBC heavyweight title before seemingly retiring from boxing.

After that fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Ngannou entered the ring to talk to Fury, who has expressed an interest in facing the “Predator” in a boxing match.

“I think I can take everybody. Even the fact that I’m here, we are discussing about it, something will make sense,” Ngannou told LadBible. “It’s just the proof that I can make it.

“He’s a great boxer, one of the best to ever do it. Personally I think he’s a show guy. He’s a good show guy. He likes to have fun, he’s cool.

“And what I love about him: He’s a free man. He speaks free, he lives free, he’s not caged. And I like that attitude.

“Ten years ago, I wasn’t in the picture. Not even in the corner, like a dot. So, I have my own chance. Obviously [boxing] is not my comfort zone. I know that he’s an expert in that discipline – but, man, don’t never count me out.”

Fury has a professional boxing record of 32-0-1 (23 knockouts), while Ngannou’s mixed martial arts record is 17-3.

Twelve of Ngannou’s wins have come via knockout, with eight of those finishes having been achieved in the first round.

