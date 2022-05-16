‘Don’t call me a liar’: Amber Heard begs Johnny Depp to stop ‘smear campaign’ as court hears emotional audio

Emotional audio was played to the court during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Monday as the Aquaman actress said she begged her then-husband to stop calling her “a liar” about his alleged abuse.

In the audio clip, Ms Heard is heard speaking to Mr Depp in a recorded conversation in June 2016 – one month after she filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

“I’m being called a liar and a gold-digger,” she is heard saying.

“I’m not lying about any of this s*** and I’m not after any of your money.”

She told the court that she wanted him to stop calling her “a liar” and stop the “smear campaign” that he had allegedly launched against her.

“I was trying to get Johnny to stop the smear campaign that he launched,” she said.

Ms Heard claimed that Mr Depp told her he would “ruin” her and her career.

“Johnny told me that he would ruin me. That no one would ever touch me – professionally that no one would ever work with me again,” she said.

“That I would never work again. That he would ruin my career.”

“Just don’t call me a liar. Don’t say that this isn’t real,” Ms Heard said she was trying to urge Mr Depp.

Ms Heard returned to the stand for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed in Fairfax, Virginia, after a one-week break on Monday.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

