A judge has thrown out Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter that challenged his ban from the social media platform.

The one-term president was kicked off Twitter, as well as other social media pltforms, in the wake of his supporters violently attacking the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Now US District Judge James Donato has rejected Mr Trump’s claim that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech that is gauranteed under the Frist Amendment of the US Constitution.

The deadly attack to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, came after Mr Trump gave a speech outside the White House in which he again lied about his defeat, which has been upheld by judges in courtrooms across the country since November 2020.

When Mr Trump’s lawyers filed his case in the San Francisco court in 2021, they stated that the company, now subject to a $44bn takeover from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, “exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Donald Trump’s lawsuit over Twitter ban tossed out by judge