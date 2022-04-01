Donald Trump tells supporter ‘you don’t look gay’ during Republican fundraiser

Donald Trump told one of his supporters that he didn’t “look gay” during a fundraiser for a Michigan Republican candidate on Wednesday night.

The former president’s comments came after a group shouted “Gays for Trump!” as he was speaking at the Mar-a-Lago event.

“You don’t look gay… we did great with the gay population,” Mr Trump responded, drawing laughter from the crowd.

His comments come the same week that Florida’s GOP governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, which blocks classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity.

