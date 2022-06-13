Donald Trump lashed out at the “pitiful” 6 January Capitol riot investigation on Monday, after the congressional committee held a day of scathing testimony accusing the former president of lying to supporters and losing touch with reality as he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

“The January 6th Unselect Committee is disgracing everything we hold sacred about our Constitution. If they had any real evidence, they’d hold real hearings with equal representation,” Mr Twump wrote in a lengthy statement on Monday. “They don’t, so they use the illegally-constituted committee to put on a smoke and mirrors show for the American people, in a pitiful last-ditch effort to deceive the American public…again.”

The missive, which is filled with already debunked election conspiracy theories, concludes ambiguously, with Mr Trump seeming to tease a 2024 presidential comeback run.

“The Democrats know that I would correct all of this, and they are doing everything in their power to stop me – but we can’t be stopped,” Mr Trump adds. “We have to Save America.”

Source Link Donald Trump slams ‘pitiful’ January 6 investigation and teases 2024 run in rambling statement