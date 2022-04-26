Donald Trump has said that he believes he is a far more honest man than Piers Morgan.
Trump made the comments while being interviewed by Morgan for his show on TalkTV, Uncensored, as the conversation was brought to a close.
“I think I’m a very honest man, much more honest than you actually…because I don’t think you’re real, I think I’m a much more honest person in most ways and most respects, ” Trump said.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Donald Trump says he's 'much more honest' than Piers Morgan