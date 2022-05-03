Donald Trump says ‘crazy’ Piers Morgan ‘bombed’ after explosive TalkTV interview

Donald Trump suggested “crazy” Piers Morgan is “over the hill” as he addressed his explosive TalkTV interview during a rally in Nebraska.

The former US president also suggested the ratings for Mr Mogan’s new show “bombed” after the initial success of their discussion.

“I think Piers is over the hill. He opened the show with an interview of me. I did him a favour, I didn’t want to do his stupid show,” Mr Trump said.

“He opened with great ratings when he did me, then after my interview was finished, he bombed.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.