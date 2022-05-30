Donald Trump Jr slammed for ‘tasteless’ Facebook rant suggesting Uvalde shooter could have killed 21 with bat

Donald Trump Jr has been slammed for going on a “tasteless” rant where he suggested that Uvalde mass shooter Salvdor Ramos could have murdered his 21 victims with a “bat”.

The son of former president Donald Trump posted a rambling video on his Facebook page on Saturday where he argued that last week’s massacre could have unfolded with any other type of weapon.

He furiously ranted about people saying that “it’s the gun, it’s not the sociopath wielding it”.

“He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat, or a bomb, or some sort of improvised device — or a machete?” he asked.

Mr Trump Jr’s rant comes amid an uproar over how an 18-year-old could walk into a store and buy two AR-15 rifles and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition legally and without raising any alarm bells in the state of Texas.

His comments come 16 years after Buckingham Palace was forced to apologise when Prince Philip tried to make a similar argument in the aftermath of the Dunblane massacre.

In 1996, 16 children and one teacher were shot and killed by a gunman in Dunblane Primary School in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who passed away last year, said at the time that a ban on handguns

”If a cricketer, for instance, suddenly decided to go into a school and batter a lot of people to death with a cricket bat, which he could do very easily, I mean are you going to ban cricket bats?” he asked.

His comments drew sharp criticism from the victims’ families and and the Palace issued an apology saying he did not mean to cause “offence or distress”.

Following the Dunblane massacre, the UK introduced stricter gun laws, including a ban on owning handguns.

There has not been a school shooting in the UK since.

Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.

On 24 May, he then shot his grandmother in the face before driving towards Robb Elementary School in the family’s truck.

He abandoned the vehicle in a ditch close to the school and entered the building through a door that was propped open.

Once inside, Ramos barricaded himself in a classroom where he shot dead 19 students and two teachers.

He was finally shot dead by Border Patrol agents after officials stormed the classroom.

The Justice Department has launched a probe into the handling of the situation after local officials admitted that critical mistakes were made.

Officers on the scene hung back, taking more than an hour to enter the barricaded classroom while gunshots continued to ring out and desperate children trapped inside called 911 begging for help.

