Donald Trump Jr shares bizarre video of former president dancing out of Thanksgiving turkey

Donald Trump Jr. rounded off his Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday by posting a bizarre edited clip of 1980s movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with a super-imposed Donald Trump dancing out of a turkey.

The viral video has had more than a million views since it was posted on Twitter and Instagram.

In the classic movie, Clark, played by Chevy Chase, cuts open the turkey in front of the whole family which is a big letdown as it’s been overcooked.

In the edited version posted by Mr Trump, President Joe Biden’s face is superimposed over Clark’s as his democrat colleagues, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Ilhan Omar plus representative Adam Schiff and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, sit in anticipation around the turkey.

“I think we’re in for a very big treat,” Clark says in the clip as Mr Biden’s mouth moves and he cuts open the big bird. President Trump bursts out and begins dancing to the YMCA, by Village People, the same song Mr Trump danced to at his campaign rallies, while punching the air back and forth with his fists.

Mr Trump Jr posted the video twice on Instagram and Twitter – with the caption “You’re welcome. Happy Thanksgiving”.

Many social media users replied with the inevitable “Let’s Go Brandon” – the phrase taken on by the right to mean “F**k Joe Biden”. Others saw it as a sign that Trump could return as a 2024 candidate, “Trump 2024!!! We need trump back!!” said one user.

Others mocked Mr Trump Jr for spending time on this video when the president was out doing charity work. “Biden served Thanksgiving meals to service members, families at Fort Bragg on Monday. Where were you Jr?” said another post.

