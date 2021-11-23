Donald Trump Jr posts mocked-up image of his father putting medal round Kyle Rittenhouse’s neck

Donald Trump Jr is being mocked for posting a digitally edited image of his father Donald Trump awarding a presidential medal to Kyle Rittenhouse.

In the post captioned “2024??? Who knows?” Mr Trump Jr shared the image of his father putting a medal around Mr Rittenhouse’s neck.

Several social media are upset about the post.

“What the actual F***,” wrote a user.

“This is what’s wrong with the Republican Party, praising a person that killed 2 and injured one, this is the Republican Party,” tweeted another.

“When the radical racist right say that KILLER KYLE did ‘America a public service,’ what they mean is that he shut-down the ‘slave rebellion’ but I think they’re thanking him much too soon,” wrote another user.

This is, however, not the first time that members of the conservative party rallied behind Mr Rittenhouse.

Earlier, Republican representative Matt Gaetz said Mr Rittenhouse “deserves a not guilty verdict,” and that he considered hiring him as a congressional intern.

Representative Paul Gosar said he would “arm wrestle” his fellow lawmaker Mr Gaetz “to get dibs” on Mr Rittenhouse as an intern.

Mr Trump Jr had earlier said Mr Rittenhouse should be sent an AR-15 assault rifle. In a tweet that he later deleted, Mr Trump Jr said: “Americans have a fundamental right to defend themselves, and to keep and bear arms. The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse is a recognition of those rights.”

Mr Rittenhouse has so far not responded to the offers made to him by the members of the conservative party. In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News on Moday, Mr Rittenhouse claimed that he ‘s “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race,” the 18-year-old said. “It had to do with the right to self-defence.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Donald Trump Jr posts mocked-up image of his father putting medal round Kyle Rittenhouse’s neck