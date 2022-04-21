Donald Trump Jr expected to give evidence in Capitol riot investigation

Former president Donald Trump’s eldest son will soon meet with congressional investigators looking into the causes of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, according to a new report.

ABC News reported on Thursday that Donald Trump Jr is set to meet with members of the House January 6 select committee within the next few days for a voluntary interview.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to ABC, Mr Trump has not been served with a subpoena and agreed to give evidence before the panel after he was asked to do so.

His fiancee, ex-Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, met with investigators last week, and his sister and brother-in-law — Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — both sat for extended interviews before the panel in recent weeks.

