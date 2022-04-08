Donald Trump Jr called out for claiming image of Mickey Mouse is sexually explicit

Donald Trump Jr has been slammed for claiming a years-old image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse is sexually explicit.

Mr Trump shared the Disney image to his Instagram of the two cartoon characters embracing, which some have interpreted as displaying a hidden penis.

“Can this be real. WTF already?” the former president’s eldest son wrote, joining in the barrage of right-wing attacks accusing Disney of disguising sexual content in its cartoons and movies.

While many social media users claimed the image was new, factchecking site Snopes traced it to a Disney gift card released in 2015 that is no longer available for sale.

Culture warrior Donald Trump Jr has joined in the attacks on Disney since it opposed Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill (Instagram/DonaldTrumpJr)

Snopes found there was some commentary about the supposedly “phallic” shape of Minnie’s dress at the time, but none of the widespread outrage being pushed by conservatives now.

On Mr Trump’s Instagram account, supporters seized on the image as further proof that Disney is deliberately producing sexualised children’s content, echoing attacks from Republican lawmakers and Fox News hosts and commentators.

Others pointed out that the image was open to interpretation, and it said more about the people hurling the accusations than the cartoon itself.

“Some people got way too much time on their hands,” one commented.

Another commenter said it was obviously not of a sexual nature.

“Yeah they are literally making stuff up now. Her leg is kicked up. That’s her knee. And her shoe is behind her. How old are you?”

Others raised the former president’s history of sexual assault allegations and derogatory comments about women.

“Lol this coming from the guy who’s father said grab women by the p***y.”

Disney has been subjected to a barrage of criticism from conservatives for opposing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay bill, which bans public school teachers from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity, and affects students in all grades despite focus being placed on younger students.

A few days earlier Mr Trump claimed Disney was teaching toddlers “sexually explicit stuff”, and suggested a new logo: “groomers”.

Republican lawmakers have also said they will block Disney from renewing copyrights on iconic trademarks should they take control of Congress in November.

