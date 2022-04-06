Donald Trump finally admits he lost 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden

Donald Trump admitted that he lost the 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden in a Zoom meeting last summer, according to a video recirculated in recent days.

The former president was speaking with a group of Princeton University historians in July 2021 when he appeared to admit to losing to Mr Biden.

“By not winning the election, he was the happiest man – I would say, in order, China was – no, Iran was the happiest,” Mr Trump said, discussing South Korean president Moon Jae-In, Chinese premier Xi Jinping and Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi.

