Donald Trump has claimed he cancelled an interview with Piers Morgan due to an intervention from Boris Johnson.

The former US president made the revelation in an interview on the former Good Morning Britain presenter’s new show “Uncensored”, that debuted on Monday night.

In a wide ranging interview, Mr Morgan told Trump that they were due to meet for an interview in December 2019 “just before the pandemic” in London and that it was cancelled at the last minute due to an intervention from the prime minister.

Trump responded that it “was true” and said he was in the UK as Mr Johnson’s guest so would do what he asked him.

The 75-year-old said he “did not know” why Mr Johnson didn’t want him to talk to the TV host and said he “liked” the prime minister.

He added: “I’ve always liked him, I think he’s getting a little bit liberal, he’s getting a little bit green.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Donald Trump claims Boris Johnson intervened to cancel interview with Piers Morgan