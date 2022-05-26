Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump must give evidence in New York fraud probe, appeals court says

Former president Donald Trump and his two eldest children must answer questions from New York Attorney General’s Office investigators under oath as part of the long-running probe into whether his eponymous real estate company engaged in fraudulent business practices, a New York State appellate court said Thursday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the Supreme Court of New York Appellate Division rejected Mr Trump’s argument that he, his son Donald Trump Jr, and his daughter Ivanka Trump should instead be permitted to testify before a grand jury as part of the paralell criminal investigation being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.

The panel also rejected Mr Trump’s claim that a court should quash subpoenas for his and his children’s testimony because the long-running investigation being overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James is politically motivated.

More follows…

