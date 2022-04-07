Donald Glover addresses Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle controversies in bizarre self-interview

Donald Glover has weighed in on the controversies surrounding Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle in a bizarre new self-interview.

The Atlanta creator made reference to the backlashes both personalities have experienced on social media in recent months.

Chappelle has been criticised for making jokes about transgender people in multiple Netflix stand-up specials.

Rogan, meanwhile, has been criticised for spreading Covid-related misinformation on his hit podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, prompting numerous high-profile musicians to boycott Spotify, who exclusively host the podcast.

In a piece for Interview Magazine, Glover conducted an interview with himself, at one point musing on the Rogan and Chappelle controversies.

Initially, he gives his thoughts on Chappelle by saying: “You are who you are.”

Later in the interview, he returns to the subject when he is discussing criticism on the internet.

“You have to sift through and try and see if someone is debating in good faith,” he said. “The internet doesn’t provide a large-enough amount of that. You know what? I’ll tie in my Joe Rogan and Chappelle answer now, too.

“A lot of people believe both of them are doing what they do in good faith. It’s not cynical. It’s not CNN or Fox. It doesn’t feel to most people like they’re trying to sell something. People are looking for other people to interact with in good faith. Because a lot of this rage is artificial.

“People have emotional diabetes and don’t even know it,” he added.

Elsewhere in the piece, he also addressed an ambiguous tweet from last year which many fans interpreted as an attack on “cancel culture”.

“That wasn’t about cancel culture,” he clarified. After asking himself what his thoughts are on the subject, he responded: “Yuck. Can we not?”

