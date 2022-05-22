Don Winslow: ‘History might record that Joe Biden saved democracy’

Best-selling crime writer Don Winslow explained his growing political activism as he spoke at the Santa Fe Literary Festival, being held in the New Mexico capital this weekend.

During his talk, Winslow said he felt: “History might record that Joe Biden saved democracy in the last election.” However, he now thinks the Democrats need to be bolder.

