Dominic Raab winks at Angela Rayner before branding her a ‘champagne socialist’

Dominic Raab appeared to wink at Angela Rayner before criticising her for attending the Glyndebourne opera festival while other Labour frontbenchers were standing on the picket line.

The deputy prime minister also suggested that “champagne socialism is back in the Labour party” as he stood in for Boris Johnson at PMQs.

“Where was she when the comrades were on the picket line last Thursday?” Mr Raab asked, adding: “She was at the Glyndebourne music festival, sipping champagne.”

Before making the comment, he could be seen winking over the dispatch box.

