Dominic Raab says giving in to union pay demands would fuel 'vicious cycle' of inflation

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Giving in to striking rail workers’ demands for higher pay would risk a “vicious cycle” of pushing inflation higher, Dominic Raab has said.

Speaking to Sky News, the deputy prime minister said if the government did not have restraints on pay, it would mean inflation would be higher for longer, which would “undermine the pay packages of workers, particularly the most vulnerable”.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged a walkout on Tuesday (21 June) over pay and conditions.

Two further strikes are planned for 23 and 25 June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Dominic Raab says giving in to union pay demands would fuel 'vicious cycle' of inflation