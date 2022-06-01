Dominic Raab says Boris Johnson won’t face leadership vote

Dominic Raab has said that Boris Johnson will not face a leadership vote as early as next week, despite a growing number of Tory MPs calling for the prime minister’s resignation, dismissing the speculation as “Westminster froth”.

Raab’s comments came as Johnson’s ethics advisor, Christopher Geidt, warned that the PM was placing the ministerial code in a place of “ridicule” over the Partygate scandal.

A total of 54 letters of no confidence are needed in order to trigger a vote.

