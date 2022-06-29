Dominic Raab rules out women’s rights to abortion in new ‘Bill of Rights’

The UK government has refused a call to guarantee the right to abortions in its forthcoming new “British bill of rights”.

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, on Wednesday told MPs he did not see a case for the protection.

The issue of access to abortion care has jumped up the agenda following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn legal protections in America.

Asked to “enshrine a woman’s right to choose” through a cross-party amendment, Mr Raab suggested there is no need as “the position is settled in UK law”.

