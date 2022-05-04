Dominic Raab mocked for failing to highlight Tory party on green leaflet

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has been mocked for avoiding use of Conservative Party branding in a green-coloured leaflet sent out to his constituents.

Tory blue was conspicuously absent from the “constituency report” pamphlet distributed to residents in Esher and Walton, shared online ahead of Thursday’s local elections.

The Green Party said it appeared that Mr Raab was trying to disown his own party – accusing the Tories of a “cynical and foolish attempt” at highlighting their green credentials.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner also mocked the justice secretary over the leaflet, tweeting: “Dominic Raab is turning green.”

It follows green branding used by fellow Tory minister Paul Scully during recent campaign work in his Sutton and Cheam constituency.

The business minister shared a photo of himself next to his green-covered poster during a pop-up surgery in a supermarket last month.

“While it’s no surprise to see the other parties recognise how popular the Greens are, it is extremely concerning that they would try to trick voters into thinking they were standing for us,” a Green Party spokesperson told The Independent.

They added: “This appears to be nothing more than a cynical and foolish attempt at greenwashing their own credentials, which are utterly woeful when it comes to addressing the climate crisis and standing up for nature.”

Mr Raab’s pamphlet, promoted on his behalf by his local Conservative association, contains his six-point plan for the constituency – including protection of the green belt and better transport links.

The senior cabinet minister was pictured campaigning in his constituency last week with a blue sticker and blue-coloured leaflets used to promote local Tory council candidates.

It follows a recent complaint by the Green Party in North Tyneside – who accused the local Tory party of trying to “exploit” voters by posting election leaflets which appeared to mimic the Greens.

North Tyneside Council said it had received complaints about the material – which urged residents to “Go Green for North Tyneside” – and had referred them on to the Electoral Commission watchdog.

Meanwhile, several Tory council election candidates were found to be calling themselves “local Conservatives” and pleading with voters not to “punish” them for Partygate in leaflets.

One read: “This Thursday, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, we are local and proud of where we live and, like you, we want the best for Hartlepool.”

Ms Rayner said it appeared that some Tory candidates were “ashamed” to be linked to Boris Johnson following the scandal.

“It speaks volumes that Boris Johnson’s own Conservative candidates are ashamed to be associated with him and trying to pull the wool over voters’ eyes,” she said. “Tory candidates are trying to hide from their own government’s record.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Raab’s office and the Conservative Party for comment.

