Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings has claimed that a drinks event took place in the garden of 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020, despite his warning that it was against coronavirus rules.

Mr Cummings rejected claims that a photo taken five days earlier and showing him with Mr Johnson and wife Carrie along with several other people with wine glasses and bottles showed evidence of an after-work party, insisting it was common practice at the time for meetings to be held in the garden.

But he said that “partygate” inquiry chief Sue Gray should ask Downing Street staff about the 20 May event as part of her probe into social gatherings which allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic.

Writing on his Substack blog, Mr Cummings said: “On Wednesday 20 May … a senior No10 official invited people to ‘socially distanced drinks’ in the garden.

“I and at least one other spad (in writing so Sue Gray can dig up the original email and the warning) said that this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen.

“We were ignored. I was ill and went home to bed early that afternoon but am told this event definitely happened.

“In my opinion the official who organised this should anyway have been removed that summer because of his failures over covid. I said this repeatedly to the PM.”

Source Link Dominic Cummings makes new claim of lockdown-breaching drinks party at 10 Downing Street