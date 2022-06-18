Dom Phillips: Third man arrested by police investigating Amazon killings

A third suspect has been arrested by police in Brazil investigating the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

The pair went missing almost two weeks ago and were confirmed dead on Friday following forensic tests on human remains found in the Amazon.

Police in Brazil said that Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, turned himself in at the police station in the far western town of Atalaia do Norte.

Two other men are already in custody for alleged involvement in the killings: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.

