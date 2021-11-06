Dolly Parton to reunite with 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on Grace and Frankie season 7

Dolly Parton will reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the final season of Grace and Frankie.

The “Jolene” singer will guest star in the Netflix series, which is coming to an end in 2022 seven years after it first aired.

The sitcom, written by Friends creator Marta Kauffman, centres around two women in their seventies who become friends after their husbands decide to get married.

Details of Parton’s appearance on Grace and Frankie, including her character’s name and any plots she may be involved in, are yet to be revealed.

Parton, Fonda and Tomlin have remained firm friends since starring together in the 1980 film 9 to 5.

The film follows three women, Doralee, Judy and Violet, who take revenge on their sexist boss. It was adapted for the stage by Parton, with a production opening on London’s West End in 2019.

The seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie was split into two after production was halted by the pandemic.

The first four episodes debuted on Netflix in August, with the remaining 12 coming next year.

