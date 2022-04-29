Dolly Parton reverses withdrawal of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Dolly Parton has backtracked on her original plan to withdrawal her nomination from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, now saying she would “gracefully” accept the award.

The country music star was among the artists nominated this year, alongside Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Carly Simon and Beck.

On 14 March, she released a statement bowing out of her nomination, citing her belief that she hadn’t “earned that right”.

However, on a recent edition of NPR’s radio programme Morning Edition, Parton discussed her change of heart, sharing that she has since reevaluated her prior understanding of what the Rock Hall is as an institution.

When asked what she would do if she was inducted, she responded: “I’ll accept gracefully and I’ll accept it because the fans vote.”

She explained: “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that.

“But if they can’t go there to be recognised, where do they go? So I just felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist,” she said of her earlier decision.

“But obviously, there’s more to it than that,” she concluded.

Despite her earlier bow out, Parton remained eligible for induction. Ballots were sent out before her statement, with voting coming to a close today (29 April).

This year’s round of inductees will be announced sometime in May, with the ceremony taking place this autumn.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dolly Parton reverses withdrawal of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination