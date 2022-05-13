The Department of Justice under Donald Trump allegedly issued a subpoena to obtain a reporter’s phone number amid backlash against his border policy on child separation.

On Thursday, The Guardian reported that Stephanie Kirchgaessner, its investigative correspondent in Washington DC, was the target of the subpoena issued under Trump.

The British newspaper said on Friday that neither it or Ms Kirchgaessner were aware of the subpoena, which came in the wake of articles about a DoJ review of the Trump administration’s border policy on child separation.

Source Link DoJ under Trump issued subpoena to obtain reporter’s phone records