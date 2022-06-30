Dog rescued by Ukrainian services after deadly missile strikes apartments

Rescue workers in Ukraine used a crane to reach the fourth floor of a shelled apartment building as they worked to free a terrified dog.

Firefighters in the city of Mykolaiv created a hole through the damaged balcony and worked to pull the golden labrador to safety.

The dog, clearly shaken, appears initially reluctant to get onto the crane before being helped out by another official.

The trio are then lowered to the ground and according to Ukraine’s emergency services, the dog was reunited with his owner, who also survived the strike.

