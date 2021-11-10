Does UK deserve to be in top 10 of climate performance index?

Where has the UK ranked?

The United Kingdom remains in the top 10, though it drops two places, to seventh, from last year’s CCPI.

The UK receives high ratings in three CCPI categories – GHG Emissions, Energy Use, and Climate Policy – though its rating for Renewable Energy falls from high last year to medium this year.

The report states: “The CCPI experts still regard the UK as a leading country for climate policy, despite its slight downgrade in the rankings.

“The country has substantial political and financial support to deliver its net zero 2050 target and the new interim target for a net zero power system by 2035, and to ensure that progress is made at this year’s rescheduled COP26.

“The government has also created policies to support development of hydrogen, carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS), carbon removal, and greater take-up of electric vehicles.

“The UK is rated high for the trend in renewable energy share, primarily owing to its offshore wind sector and phasing out of coal-fired power generation, with its power sector decarbonisation accounting for most of the emissions reductions in the economy.”

However, the report did have some criticisms, stating: “Although the government has announced support schemes for take-up of low-carbon heating and a future phasing out of fossil fuel heating, policies on energy efficiency are lacking and the heating sector remains a considerable source of carbon emissions.”