Does Simu Liu Have A Cameo Appearance In Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange 2'? Here's What We Know

‘Avengers: Endgame’ may have ended Marvel’s dominance in the superhero genre, but the giant studio has finally got the ball rolling with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. While ‘Eternals’ failed to live up to its expectations, Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ couldn’t strike a chord with the audience. But one film that received rave reviews and managed to make a huge impact at the box office was Destin Daniel Cretton’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’. Not only did Marvel introduce the audience to their first Asian-led superhero, but Simu Liu’s high octane action sequences also left a major impact. And given the cameo appearance by the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, essayed by Benedict Wong, MCU fans have now managed to come up with theories of Shang-Chi’s possible role in ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’.

While the recently-released teaser of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ brought back Scarlet Witch after ‘WandaVision’, speculations about Simu Liu’s surprise appearance in the most-awaited project have been making rounds on the internet. But in a recent video interaction with GQ, Liu shot down all the rumours by denying his association with the movie. “Even if I were in that movie, which I’m not, there is no way in hell that I would ever say it out loud. That’s all I can really say,” Liu said.

Liu’s denial may have disappointed several fans, but the actor will soon be reprising the role of the Shang-Chi in the sequel. Yes, you heard it right. A few weeks earlier, Liu had confirmed the news of a Shang-Chi sequel on social media in a rather sarcastic fashion. Check out his tweet here.

While Marvel hasn’t released many details about ‘Shang-Chi 2’, but Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ helmed by Sam Raimi is all set to release in cinema halls on May 6, next year.

