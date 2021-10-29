Does Doctor Strange Fill In Tony Stark's Void In Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His View

The enormous success of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has not only inspired Marvel to release their most ambitious project, Eternals, but has also given their Phase 4 plans the much-needed boost. While reports of the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao’s movie sinking to the bottom of MCU list on rotten tomatoes, post-early reviews, the buzz around Tom Holland’s upcoming movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been gaining momentum. Touted as one of the most loved characters in MCU, the web-slinging superhero, who excelled under Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s guidance, will be on his own in the upcoming Marvel movie due to obvious reasons. But the addition of Doctor Strange has spun a series of fan theories suggesting that Benedict Cumberbatch’s character could step in as Spider-Man’s new mentor, hence filling in the void left by Robert Downey Jr’s character.

In a recent interview, Cumberbatch talked about the dynamics between Spider-Man and his character (Doctor Strange). “There’s a shade of the Stark relationship, but it’s not as intimate,” he said. Furthermore, he added that the dynamic is pretty ‘strange and it kind into something far more parental and corrective’.

Earlier this year, Cumberbatch had called the equation between Strange and Spider-Man as ‘neighbourhood superheroes’. “They’re neighbourhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history,” he told THR.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which was dropped in August by Marvel, gave us a glimpse of the plot as Spider-Man and Strange explore the world of the multiverse while trying to fix Mysterio’s mistake. Helmed by Jon Watts, the upcoming Marvel movie will feature a couple of Spider-Man arch-nemesis returning on the silver screen. And with reports of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles from their previous Spiderman outings making rounds on the internet, fans have been quite excited about the upcoming Marvel project.

Apart from Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will also feature Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J.B. Smoove, Tony Revolori, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and others. The film is currently scheduled to release in cinema halls on December 17.

