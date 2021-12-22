Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker names actor she wants to replace her as the Doctor

Jodie Whittaker has named the actor she hopes to see star in Doctor Who next.

The Broadchurch star will be hanging up her sonic screwdriver next year after three series as the time traveller. The first of three specials marking the end of her run airs on New Year’s Day in 2022.

In an interview airing on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (22 December) afternoon, Whittaker took part in the “Kids Ask” game, in which children put their cheekiest questions to celebrities (via Radio Times).

The actor was asked who she thought should play the Doctor next and replied: “If we had the power to choose, I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West.

“If I had the power!” she clarified.

West is among the bookies’ favourites to replace Whittaker as the Doctor and has previously said that it would be “an honour” to play the Time Lord next.

The 28-year-old has worked with Russell T Davies, who will be returning as showrunner in 2023 following Whittaker and Chris Chibnall’s departures from the show, on It’s A Sin and Years and Years.

West is among the bookies’ favourites to play the Doctor next (Getty Images)

However, Davies has said in a new interview with The Guardian that they are yet to cast the role and are “just starting auditions”.

You can see the full list of actors fans think are in the running to play the Doctor here.

Whittaker has recently admitted that she feared her casting in Doctor Who would “ruin” the chances of another female actor getting the role.

“​​I was like, ‘What if I have pitched this so badly wrong? What if I’ve ruined it for actresses?’” she said. “I suddenly thought, ‘Have I hindered us? Have I held us back?’”

Doctor Who returns on Saturday 1 January at 7pm on BBC One.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker names actor she wants to replace her as the Doctor