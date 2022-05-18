Doctor Who fans ‘over the moon’ to see David Tennant and Catherine Tate back on set

Doctor Who fans are “over the moon” to see new pictures of David Tennant and Catherine Tate filming for the BBC show’s 60th anniversary.

“This whole thing with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning to Doctor Who has brought out emotions I haven’t felt in years,” one fan wrote on Twitter, after the BBC confirmed the actors would be part of the anniversary celebrations earlier this week.

Tennant played the Tenth Time Lord on the iconic sci-fi drama while Tate portrayed his lovely companion Donna Noble for five years – from 2005 until 2010.

Now, new on-set pictures of the duo, taken in London, have left fans delighted over their return to the franchise – a week after the BBC announced Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the Fourteenth Doctor, taking over from Jodie Whittaker.

Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins — who played Donna’s grandfather Wilfred during Tate’s run on the show — was also spotted in the photographs.

“Even if this is just for one epsiode, this reunion is absolutely making my fangirl heart so happy,” one elated fan wrote, adding: “See you soon David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Bernard Cribbins!”

Another Twitter fan commented: “Nah you’re telling me David tennant AND Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who? And Yasmin Finney [has] joined the cast? Over the moon, WTF this is going to be such a good season.”

Manchester-born actor and Heartstopper star Finney will play companion Rose to Gatwa’s Doctor in the show’s new season, which is scheduled for release next year.

Sharing the news of Tennant and Tate’s return, Doctor Who’s returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Davies, who steered the show’s successful revival in 2005, quit Doctor Who at the same time as Tennant in 2010.

