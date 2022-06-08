'Doctor Strange' Writer C. Robert Cargill Is All Praise For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'; Calls It 'Craziest Blockbuster'

SS Rajamouli’s period drama, RRR, was a huge success and received widespread critical acclaim while also shattering several box office records. Since the release of the movie, several prominent celebs from across the globe have praised the movie and this around, American screenwriter and former film critic, , C. Robert Cargill, has something to say about RRR. Cargil is best known as the co-writer of the 2016 MCU flick Doctor Strange.

Taking to his Twitter, Cargill shared a poster of RRR and said that the movie had gained another cult member and called it ‘craziest blockbuster’ he has ever seen. He wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

RRR stars stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr.), and their fight against the British Raj.

The film has reportedly grossed over ₹1,150 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the second highest-grossing film in India and the third highest-grossing Indian film until it was surpassed by K.G.F: Chapter 2.

