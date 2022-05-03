'Doctor Strange' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Wants Shah Rukh Khan Instead Of Hrithik Roshan In MCU: Khan Is Great

Looks like fans aren’t the only ones who want to see Shah Rukh Khan in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch himself wants King Khan to make a debut in MCU. While promoting the upcoming Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Cumberbatch was asked which Indian movie actor from Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan would he like to see in MCU, to which the actor said Khan. Both Khan and Roshan have starred in Indian superhero movies like Ra.One and Krrish, which set benchmark for Indian superhero movies.

As per Hindustan Times, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked to name an actor he thinks should be a part of MCU. He was suggested names like Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, to which Benedict said, “Khan is great.”

#BenedictCumberbatch names the one and only #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 when asked to name an actor he would like to join MCU. ladies and gentlemen, @iamsrk remains the benchmark, the man who left no stone unturned 🥂 pic.twitter.com/BjdfgEb3iw — manyata 𓀠 I KKR 💜 (@srksfp) May 2, 2022

The actor also spoke about the time when he visited India and revealed that he had travelled to Darjeeling to teach English at a Tibetan monastery for six months.He said, “I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well. I’d love to have an excuse to come back and if that’s to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on.”

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 had its world premiere on May 2, and the early reviews of the movie are also in. The superhero flick has received mostly positive reviews and several critics said that it was “The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made.” Watch the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.

