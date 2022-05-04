'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' To Open With A Bang In India; Earns ₹20 Crore In Advance Booking

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is eyeing for a huge opening in India as it sets new records for advance booking for a Hollywood movie. Even before its release, the upcoming MCU flick has been breaking several records and has also reportedly crossed the advance booking numbers of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As Doctor Strange 2 had its world premiere on May 2, the early reviews of the movie are mostly positive calling it one of Marvel’s ‘scariest films’ ever made.

As Hindustan Times, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already earned ₹20 crore in advance ticket bookings. Fandango also reported that Doctor Strange 2’s ticket sales are five times more than the first instalment that came out in 2016 and is also the best pre-sale day for the ticketing since Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets went on sale in late November of last year. The Multiverse of Madness has also beaten advance booking records of other Marvel hits like Captain Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

JUST IN: As #MultiverseOfMadness premieres today, @Fandango reports the film is selling FIVE TIMES as many tickets as the original #DoctorStrange. The biggest pre-seller of 2022 so far is also outpacing MCU films like #CaptainMarvel, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2 & #ThorRagnarok. pic.twitter.com/xU0gwVbO5r — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 2, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take place post the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Strange and his allies travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. Leaving an early review of the movie, one critic wrote, “The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made. #MultiverseOfMadness definitely was a Sam Raimi film, and those visuals were AMAZING. The cameos are always fun but the story and the plot were the main focus. Elizabeth Olsen once again delivered in every scene she was in.”

Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The movie will be released worldwide on on May 6, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

