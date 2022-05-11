'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Success Leaves Pakistani Filmmakers Worried; Here's Why

One of the most-awaited Marvel movies of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has finally released in cinema halls last week, and fans have been actively sharing their reviews and opinions on social media. With Marvel managing to strike a chord with the audience once again, the Sam Raimi directorial has managed to secure more screens in Pakistan.

Given the brilliant start that the Marvel movie witnessed worldwide, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has successfully acquired more screens in Pakistan, according to various reports. As a result of which nearly five local films which were expected to bring Pakistani films back on track have failed to excel due to limited screen time.

With the recently-released Hollywood film acquiring more than half the screens in Pakistan, several members of the Pakistani film industry (Nida Yasir, Badar Akram, Javed Shiekh, Adnan Siddiqui, Yasir Nawaz, Amjad Rasheed, and others) held a press conference in Karachi to discuss the issue.

From urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take appropriate action and help Pakistan film industry return to its glory to highlighting their plight on social media, the members of the Pakistani film industry are leaving no stone unturned.

The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has managed to allure audience to the cinema halls in India as well, and is off to a flying start. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has already minted Rs 79.50 crore from its first non-holiday weekend and is expected to excel in the domestic circuit.

#DoctorStrange is yet another triumph for #Marvel in #India, the much-awaited biggie posts massive numbers in Weekend 1… Non-holiday release… Should stay strong on Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 28.35 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 25.40 cr. Total: ₹ 79.50 cr. #India biz. All versions. pic.twitter.com/yV3eK98O2c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2022

Apart from Cumberbatch, the Sam Raimi directorial also stars talented actors like Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams. But what makes the movie such a hit is the cameo appearances by Lashana Lynch, John Krasinski, Hayley Atwell, Patrick Stewart and others.

