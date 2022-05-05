‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Review: It’s Wanda’s World And Doctor Strange Is Just Tripping In It

MCU fans all over the world have been holding their breath for Doctor Strange 2 and the madness of the multiverse it entails. Of course, they had all the reasons in the world(s); Benedict Cumberbatch is back as the arrogant and mighty Stephen Strange, with friend-turned-foe Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in tow! Not to mention, Wanda has a cloak of her own now thanks to her induction as Scarlet Witch, as teased in Marvel’s WandaVision. And we’re happy to report that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is much more than it promises. Pats to director Sam Raimi who has traded Marvel’s superhero service for his signature book of spook in the trippiest film ever made in Marvel’s cinematic history. In fact, the filmmaker who is known and celebrated for his play of horror has used various other elements in his storytelling to amplify the experience. From using music as a weapon in epic fight sequences to stringing editing as a narrative tool, the film pushes the realms of reality as we know it. But is it enough? Read the spoiler-free review to find out.

Let’s get the cat out of the bag – you probably don’t care about reviews at this point and are at the verge of your seat, repeatedly watching the many trailers and TV spots, dodging those damned leaks. But if you allow me, I’d love to take you through what’s hot in the multiverse and what’s not and without spilling spoilers of course. Yeah, that’s a difficult job but that’s the job.

Doctor Strange 2 isn’t kidding around, and neither is Sam Raimi. The film takes points from all of the previous Marvel films and shows (like it is always the case with franchise films) and is ambitious in the ways it ties several timelines together. It is replete with striking visuals with supernatural forces trying to one-up each other across timelines. One is almost teleported to the cosmos, floating through space, trying to hold on to any semblance of reality that the makers throw our way. And Raimi who has helmed films like Drag Me To Hell doesn’t make it easy for the faint hearts with jump scares and atmospheric horror creeping up like the ravages of time that the protagonists are determined to escape.

In fact, be prepared to let out a scream or two and questions yourself if its Marvel movie after all. Cause the film definitely goes to places where others haven’t; it gets gritty and even gory and doesn’t limit itself to the fan service that we’ve come to love in superhero films.

With banging and suggestive music in its arsenal, the film doubles down on the spook scale. Even the crisp editing aids the experience and helps one to hop, skip and jump between alternate realities when the stakes are as big as the desecration of the universe.

Now, let’s talk about Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch who takes over every frame she is in. And she is in it a lot! The actress does a fine job of arriving at her throne as the all-powerful witch while carrying the baggage of her past and the grief of having lost her loved ones. Even if that means dipping her hands into the darkest alleys of magic and painting her hand black, much like Agatha Harkness. This is not a spoiler, you can already see it in the posters but what you are yet to see is the way she fights her virtues because she is a mother, desperate to reunite with her little boys. Alas, the journey isn’t an enlightening one.

Yes, as it turns out there is such a thing called overambition! Amidst very many cameos and larger-than-life sequences, the Raimi directorial trips over its own logic and tries to fill the gaps with convenient conflict resolving. After seeing realizing that grief is plain old love persevering and witnessing Wanda’s character arc it is is somewhat confusing to reason with her motives. And without any emotional connect, it all feels like a build up leading up to nothingness. It is even unclear if Raimi wanted to pander to the gallery more or stay true to his horror roots. And evidently what becomes is a multiverse of chaos.

There are moments when Strange’s love for Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer takes the centre stage but it doesn’t hold its ground and is replaced by the same antics above. Writer Michael Waldron also seems to have hurriedly fleshed out Amercia Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who after a point is reduced to a mere tool in advancing the plot. Even Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme deserved better when it comes to showcasing loyalties without the clutches of funny one-liners and fun banters.

Verdict.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness of madness for the mind-bending illusions and wars between psychic powerhouses but don’t go in expecting the emotional takeaways of Avengers: Endgame. Yes, we will forever be getting back to that.

