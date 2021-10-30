Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Reshoots; Says 'We're Making It Even Better'

Doctor Strange may not be the most popular Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the character has left many intrigued. And with Benedict Cumberbatch all set to return with a sequel to his 2016 adventure drama, exploring the world of the Marvel multiverse by tapping into the ultimate powers possessed by his character, the upcoming sequel has already grabbed everyone’s attention. But with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness joining the long list of Marvel projects being delayed, the English actor recently revealed that the makers have decided to reshoot a couple of scenes in the upcoming months.

One of the most-awaited Marvel projects of 2022 was earlier scheduled to release in March, but with Marvel Studios rearranging its entire movie release slate once again, the Sam Raimi directorial will not hit the cinema halls in May. And according to the latest revelations made by Cumberbatch, the makers of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness are using the extra time to reshoot and improve the project.

In a new interview on the Today show, Benedict Cumberbatch reveals there will be additional reshoots for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS in November and December! pic.twitter.com/W4u30O4oqY — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) October 25, 2021

Talking about the upcoming Marvel project on the Today Show, Cumberbatch said, “Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm so expect extraordinary things. And yeah we’re making it even better: we’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then. That’s all you get.”

Before Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the audience will get to witness Cumberbatch weave his magic as Doctor Strange in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which will also explore the world of Marvel’s multiverse. While Holland’s web-slinging superhero movie is all set to release in cinema halls on December 17, this year, Doctor Strange 2 which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdam, has been rescheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

