'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Madness' Leaked Online On Tamilrockers And Torrent Sites One Day After Release

Marvel’s latest movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fallen prey to piracy as the whole movie was leaked online just one day after it was released in theatres. Piracy is a punishable offence but that still doesn’t stop these online sites from leaking movies before or just a day after their release. Doctor Strange 2 released in the theatres and had the third biggest opening of 2022 and garnered positive response from the critics.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Review: It’s Wanda’s World And Doctor Strange Is Just Tripping In It

The notorious online site Tamilrockers leaked the full Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie online just one day after it was released. The movie was also leaked on other Torrent sites. The recent Marvel movie isn’t the only one that has fallen prey to these leaking websites, Indian movies like Acharya, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, 83 were also leaked online.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ Mid-Credit Scene, Explained

Meanwhile, follows Benedict Cumberbatch’s Strange who comes face-to-face with the harsh reality of the multiverse after he meets America Chavez, a teenager capable of travelling the multiverse, who is being pursued by his old friend Wanda Maximoff. The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It was directed by Sam Raimi who has previously directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Madness' Leaked Online On Tamilrockers And Torrent Sites One Day After Release