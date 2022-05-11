Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and husband Victor Marke guilty of child sex abuse

Actress Zara Phythian, who featured in the 2016 Marvel movie Dr Strange, and her husband have been found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of a string of child sex charges after jointly grooming and abusing a teenage girl.

Phythian, who also runs a martial arts academy, was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child committed between 2005 and 2008, when the victim was aged in her early teens.

Jurors also convicted the 37-year-old’s husband Victor Marke, aged 59, of the same 14 offences and indecent assault charges relating to another under-age girl he abused on at least eight occasions between 2002 and 2003.

Judge Mark Watson remanded both defendants in custody until a hearing to decide on bail or sentence at 2pm.

More to follow…

