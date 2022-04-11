'Doctor Strange 2': Who Is America Chavez? Everything You Need To Know About MCU's New Superhero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next big MCU project is all set to arrive in theatres in May this year. As anticipation hits an all-time high, magical details from the Sam Raimi directorial have emerged. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams Chiwetel Ejiofor and more, the film will feature new and returning characters. Among the confirmed characters in the ensemble is Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. The film marks the MCU debut of the comic book character. While Chavez emerged in early promotions of the film, not a lot is known about her role in the film.

Doctor Strange 2 is poised to unleash some mind-bending multiverse action with Stephen Strange dealing with the fallout of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the sorcerer approaches Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch for help, he will soon find an ally in young America Chavez. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest MCU superhero:

America Chavez origin(s)

America Chavez played by The Babysitter’s Club star Xochitl Gomez is the latest queer superhero to join the MCU. The character first appeared in a 2011 comic book run titled ‘Vengeance’. From there, she went on to feature in A-Force and Young Avengers which are her most notable mentions. America has two origin stories in the comic books – she was initially raised by her moms in Utopian Parallel, an all-female realm. She was forced to run away when the world was destroyed. She then finally landed on Earth where she settled in a Puerto Rican borough in NYC. In her second origin story, America has a sister and is born to doctor parents who take them to an island ‘Utopian Parallel’ to cure a disease but the island’s owner had other sinister plans. The parents died in an attempt to save their daughters. Tragic.

America Chavez might not have connections with Doctor Strange in the comics but her superpowers make her a powerful addition.

Surprisingly, America has little to do with the sorcerer. She is instead known as a formidable member of the A-Force. Her skill set includes superhuman strength, flight and pain endurance. But one of her abilities that fits right into the plot of the upcoming film is the ability to travel through portals. America can open portals in the shape of stars and access different universes, a useful advantage to have in a plot that will no doubt hop across alternative realities and universes. As the MCU forays deeper into the multiverse, she will most likely have a larger part in the future.

What role will America Chavez play in Doctor Strange 2?

America Chavez will share screen space with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange 2. Ahead of the film’s release, director Sam Raimi has shared details about the MCU newcomer. In an interview with Fandango, Raimi revealed, “Well, she adds an exciting spirit of youth. She’s a newcomer to her powers and to our world. She actually comes from another universe. I think she brings a sense of lightness and youth. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange can be a very egotistical and stuffy character, a know-it-all. She just flies in the face of that. She doesn’t really have respect for him originally. She sees right through the fronts that he puts up. She’s much more down-to-earth and one of us, and she doesn’t take his attitude. I don’t think he likes that at first. So, she creates a contrast.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 6, 2022.

