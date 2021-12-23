'Doctor Strange 2' Teaser: Evil Strange Creates A Whole New Level Of Madness; MCU Fans Are Already Over The Moon

Marvel has finally opened pandora’s box, and things are about to get real tough for Doctor Stephen Strange. After hinting at an Evil Strange in the ‘What If…?’ and the end-credit scene of recently released ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Marvel has finally dropped the first teaser of Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’. And MCU fans just can’t believe the madness of multiverse they are about to enter soon.

While the two minute and eleven-second teaser picks up with Doctor Strange asking Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch for help to deal with the fallout of his own tampering actions with the multiverse in No Way Home, things move pretty quick introducing (or rather re-introduce) MCU to Strange Supreme, an evil alternative version of Doctor Strange that first appeared in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’.

Check out the teaser here:

While the fourth episode of ‘What If…?’ revolved around Doctor Strange, who in an attempt to bring back Christine Palmer ends up facing the wrath of the ancient one, who uses the power of the Dark dimensions to split him into two. And it looks like Doctor Strange is now all set on a course to collide with his own ominous version in Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’.

Needless to say, the trailer has already grabbed MCU fans attention, who have flooded the internet with excitement. While many are still not able to accept the fact that Marvel is all set to introduce Strange Supreme on the silver screen, others are excited about the uncanny team of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.

The visuals in #DoctorStrange2 are going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ro5KsMgc8n — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 22, 2021

I’m in love with the scenery, the weather and the vibe here. Just two powerful beings casually conversing. Indeed the biggest collab of the year, the Sorcerer Supreme with the Scarlet Witch.#DoctorStrange2 #ScarletWitch #DoctorStrange #Wanda pic.twitter.com/MuWqn4UrYo — Jomark Magbanua (@jomark_magbanua) December 15, 2021

This film is going to be fkn crazy and dark! So glad we got Sam Raimi for it😍🙌 #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/kTsw4jo88Z — ☆MCMCULTURE☆ (@mcuculture) December 15, 2021

I’m ready to see them team up.#DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/WkQlAQj3Rv — #RAYBORG FOREVER 🇺🇸 Victor “Primus” Maximoff 🦾 (@TopherWilborn) December 23, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch as Strange is such a perfect casting can’t wait to see more of Strange in MOM still hoping we see him shout out his spells #DoctorStrange #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/NC5830hNPg — Jay The Hawkmaestro🏹 (@Hawkmaestro21) December 23, 2021

Helmed by Sam Raimi, Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ will feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles. And is slated to release on May 6, 2022.

