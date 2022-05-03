'Doctor Strange 2' Teaser Confirming Multiple Secret Cameo Theories Has Left MCU Fans Furious; Here's Proof

‘Avengers: Endgame’ may have marked one of the most successful superhero eras for Marvel, but the giant studios has managed to keep the momentum going with blockbuster web series like ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and others, followed by the phenomenal success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. And with another hit project like ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ about to release this week, MCU fans have already flooded social media with several fan theories.

But the makers of the Benedict Cumberbatch movie has left MCU fans disappointed by dropping a new teaser, eventually shutting down several secret cameo theories. Check out the now-viral teaser here:

The teaser confirms the addition of three cameo appearances: Lashana Lynch returning as Maria Rambeau/ new Captain Marvel variant, Captain Carter (essayed by Hayley Atwell) and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X. While eagle-eyed fans were quick to decode Marvel’s teaser with ease, they were also pretty upset with the studio for ruining the surprise.

It’s actually annoying how much is being shown about this movie — Jorden Gibson (@DasEasterBunny) April 28, 2022

While ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ marks Cumberbatch’s fifth appearance as Dr Strange in MCU, the film is reported to take off from the aftermath of Sorcerer Supreme’s spell that he cast in ‘No Way Home’, unknowingly opening a portal for villains from other multiverse to cross over.

Apart from Cumberbatch, the Sam Raimi directorial will also feature Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release in cinema halls on May 6, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Benedict Cumberbatch Says Its ‘An Expected Disappointment’ As ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Gets Banned For LGBTQ+ Scenes

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Doctor Strange 2' Teaser Confirming Multiple Secret Cameo Theories Has Left MCU Fans Furious; Here's Proof