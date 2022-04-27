'Doctor Strange 2' New Poster Has MCU Fans Flooding Internet With New Character Crossover Theories

With the release date of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ inching closer, the anticipation for the upcoming Marvel movie has been on an all-time, and the new poster shared by the makers of the movie ahead of its release has sparked new theories online. The official handle of the movie shared the ‘final poster‘ on Tuesday evening and within no time, Twitter was flooded with interesting new character crossover theories that have turned into an engaging conversation.

While the poster features a pair of skeletal remains, many consider it to be Wanda Maximoff’s brother, Pietro. But given Marvel’s last outing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the cameo appearances by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire along with other surprises, another section of MCU fans believe it to be Gwen Stacy. But with the makers revealing no details about the upcoming project, it’ll be interesting to see a string of cameos in the second instalment of the ‘Doctor Strange’ franchise.

Not Marvel spoiling Pietro’s cameo in the new poster… #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/6bTYPfojSK — alias (@itsjustanx) April 26, 2022

finally a natasha cameo on the other side too 💔 pic.twitter.com/APzzST1HOG — rys ᱬ (@WID0LSEN) April 26, 2022

no way! gwen stacy is in the multiverse of madness poster 😍 pic.twitter.com/CDAmnaK3Hv — ronn, the created (@run_arvee) April 26, 2022

No! That’s aunt May — drei (@elioxar) April 26, 2022

Yes, I also saw Natasha, Steve Rogers, Phil Coulson, and Aunt May in the trailer. Just look closely on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ztdapISgG5 — bright_light (@imcarll2001) April 26, 2022

The final #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness poster confirmed the Iron Man cameo! Check it out! 👇🏻

We’re sorry 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/q8zWISxLZI — Movies Mixed Up (@MoviesMixedUp) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the recently dropped new clip of ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ confirmed Illuminati’s presence in the upcoming Marvel movie. A secret group of superheroes, who prefer to function without making any noise about their presence, the Illuminati’s addition has got fans pretty excited. Read more about it here.

Helmed by Sam Raimi, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ starring Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

Cover Image: Twitter

