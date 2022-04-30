'Doctor Strange 2' New Footage Introduces Captain Marvel Variant And MCU Fans Are Pretty Animated

The recently released trailer of Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ continues to trend on social media as eagle-eyed fans have successfully figured out a new Captain Marvel variant that Marvel introduced with the new footage. But what’s interesting is the fact that Maria Rambeau (character essayed by Lashana Lynch), will stepping in her best-friend and co-pilot Carol Danvers’ shoes to play the cosmic superhero in the upcoming Marvel movie.

While Lynch’s character Maria Rambeau featured in ‘Captain Marvel’, Marvel series ‘WandaVision’ provided an update on her character, revealing that Maria had succumbed to cancer when her daughter Monica goes out in search of her. But Lynch’s return as the new Captain Marvel variant in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has definitely sent MCU fans over the moon.

SPOILER ALERT! CLOSER LOOK at #MariaRambeau‘s Captain Marvel from #MultiverseOfMadness NEW TV Spot! Marvel spoiling everything from their tv spots/teasers!#MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/vrv4mua8Wx — Comic Fanatic (@ComicFanatic4) April 29, 2022

Ew ew ew, I don’t even know why I don’t like Tom Cruise tbf lmao – either way get ready to see #MariaRambeau again in #MultiverseOfMadness https://t.co/td7maHCmaR — Riddle❓Bird🐧 (@r1ddle_luv) April 29, 2022

In addition to Maria Rambeau’s return, some fans even suggested that Hayley Atwell, who featured in Disney+ series ‘What If…?’ as Captain Carter is also a part of the upcoming movie. A glimpse of Atwell’s shield that featured in the animated series has also grabbed everyone’s attention and sparked off new theories online.

*CRAZY, MANIACAL, UNHINGED LAUGHING THAT EVENTUALLY TURNS INTO SOBBING*#CaptainCarter TEAM, WE STAY WINNING HERE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tDPThxSJdj — 𝑆𝑎𝑟𝑎ℎ ☾ 🦋 ⚢ m/w PARKER 🎻✨ (@pentaghastx) April 29, 2022

Helmed by Sam Raimi, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which is slated to release in theatres on May 6, this year, will also feature Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez and Cumberbatch.

While many characters are reported to make cameos in the upcoming Marvel movie, the latest clip confirmed the presence of Illuminati, a secret society of superheroes that protect the world. Read more about it here.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ First 20 Minutes Shown At Cinemacon 2022; Includes Spider-Man Joke, Defender Strange And More

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Doctor Strange 2' New Footage Introduces Captain Marvel Variant And MCU Fans Are Pretty Animated