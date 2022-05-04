Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen asked Sam Raimi to change parts of Wanda’s story

Elizabeth Olsen has said Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi made several changes to the film at her request.

The actor shot the new film, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, immediately after finishing work on Marvel series WandaVision, which was released in January 2021.

In a new interview with The Independent, Olsen said that there were some parts of the film that “didn’t really make sense” because of certain WandaVision scenes.

“Marvel’s truly a very collaborative space, and we’re constantly being put with other directors and other writers. So they actually do listen when you go, ‘I don’t know, in WandaVision, we did this so I don’t think it really makes sense for us to do this then here.’ And Sam Raimi would just be like, ‘Great, I’m glad you explained that to me.’

She continued: “That happened a lot on Doctor Strange 2 because there was this thread I was trying to pull on WandaVision.”

Elsewhere, Olsen revealed that she loved a fan theory about WandaVision so much she wanted Marvel bosses to “go back” and retroactively add it in.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in the UK on 5 May and in the US on 6 May.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda in ‘WandaVision’ (Marvel Studios)

Read the full interview with Olsen on The Independent on Saturday (7 May).

Find our two-star verdict on the film here.

