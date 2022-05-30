'Doctor Strange 2' Is The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2022; Beats Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s recently released Marvel movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has gone on to register another box office record at the box office. According to various reports making rounds on the internet, the Marvel movie has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 as its collections reached a stupendous total of $800 million globally.

The report even suggest that the Sam Raimi directorial collected $350 million in the United States approximately, while scoring above $450 million overseas. And with a grand total of nearly $815 million, the Marvel movie has managed to surpass Robert Pattison’s DC project ‘The Batman’.

While Matt Reeves’ movie’s theatrical run ended with a collection of $752 million worldwide, the Doctor Strange sequel has already surpassed the number and is reported to be inching towards the $900 million worldwide. And with the latter hinted at another ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel with the introduction of Clea (in the mid-credit scene), the makers of Pattison’s superhero movie also announced the return of the caped-crusader at CinemaCon 2022.

The Sam Rami directorial which released in theatres on May 5, 2022, continues to allure audiences to cinema halls. Apart from Cumberbatch and Olsen, the Marvel movie features Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Xochitl Gomez in significant roles as well.

On the other hand, Pattison’s version of the caped crusader ended up winning over the audience, thanks to a gritty and stellar performances by lead actors. The Matt Reeves’ directorial also starred an ensemble star cast comprising of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano.

