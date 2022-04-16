'Doctor Strange 2' Has A Magical 'Moon Knight' Connection? Maybe!

Disclaimer: This article contains partial spoilers from Moon Knight episode 3.

Marvel’s next big-screen adventure Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in a matter of weeks. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and more the film is the most mysterious MCU entrant by far. While we wait for its release on May 6, Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac is currently streaming and it has sparked crossover speculations already. The series is a dark origin story introducing Steven/Marc (both played by Isaac) and chaos in the MCU. A new tease from the upcoming film and the third episode of Moon Knight has sparked speculation of a connection between the two titles.

In a teaser titled “Reckoning”, we get a closer look at all the confirmed versions of Doctor Strange showing up in Doctor Strange 2. One of them is Defender Strange. As per reports on comicbook.com, the clip sees the character use a type of magic that looks a lot like the magic used in Moon Knight episode 3. The scene in question takes place when Arthur Harrow is brought to the Ennead (a group of 9 Egyptian Gods). When Khonshu makes a move to attack Harrow, one of the Ennead conduits – Selim uses white-ish magic to stop him. The same shade of magic has been seemingly spotted in the Doctor Strange 2 teaser by Defender Strange.

Watch the video which also reveals Strange going up against Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Master Mordo here:

This isn’t the only Doctor Strange and Moon Knight connection under speculation. We also know that Moon God Khonshu is an Elder God who uses Steven/Marc as his avatar. The Elder Gods have been indirectly mentioned in the MCU before through WandaVision as the series debuted the ‘Darkhold’. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Elder God Chthon has been teased in the film’s poster that sparked multiple fan theories.

It remains to be seen if Doctor Strange 2 will tie into Moon Knight. Meanwhile…

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in cinemas on May 6, 2022.

