'Doctor Strange 2' First 20 Minutes Shown At Cinemacon 2022; Includes Spider-Man Joke, Defender Strange And More

The audience at the CinemaCon 2022 got 20 minutes of exclusive footage of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ahead of its release this week. As Disney took the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to announce the slate of their upcoming movies, the studio made several exciting announcements including the official title of Avatar 2 and its first trailer.

As per IGN, the first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange 2 showed Doctor Strange’s meeting with the new superhero America Chavez who reveals that she is not from his universe and that the multiverse is at stake. The first few minutes of the movie also show what has Wanda Maximoff been doing since the events of WandaVision. Chavez also goes on to tell Doctor Strange that her universe also has a Doctor Strange who is called as Defender Strange.

NEW: At #CinemaCon, we just previewed the first 20 min or so of #DoctorStrange, which features multiple battles in multiple universes. We saw the whole fight against the one-eyed monster & there’s a great Spider-Man joke, too. Loving America Chavez so far. Not spoiling the rest pic.twitter.com/rTvxcB8r8p — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

The new #DoctorStrange 2 footage shown at CinemaCon showed “#AmericaChavez using her portal to escape one Strange and a monster, bringing it into our main MCU…during Christine Palmer’s wedding, leading to an epic shot of Strange switching into costume and diving out to help.” pic.twitter.com/X7W21yfbaI — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 27, 2022

Extra notes on Disney at #CinemaCon:

– #DoctorStrange has earned $42M in advance tix sales so far, per Disney.

– No extra Thor footage beyond snippets in the sizzle. Same with Wakanda Forever.

– Disney is gonna sell SO many Sox the cat toys. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/3Rjl5iU1fi — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

In the new #DoctorStrange 2 footage shown at #CinemaCon, #AmericaChavez reveals some info about her powers and the monster – and another Strange – before they realize this isn’t sorcery…it’s witchcraft.” via: @screenrant pic.twitter.com/T76S9Wl7xk — Nerd Talks! (@Nerd_Talks_Show) April 27, 2022

The new #DoctorStrange 2 footage at CinemaCon included the whole fight against Gargantos and included “a great Spider-Man joke.” via: @ErikDavis pic.twitter.com/aBcIpfq0Dq — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 27, 2022

Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez will be making her debut in MCU and her presence has already stirred controversy. Chavez’s LGBTQIA+ lineage from the comics will also be featured in the film and due to this several countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have asked Disney to remove scenes that acknowledge that Chavez has two mothers, but the studios refused to do so.

As a result, the movie will not be releasing in several countries. During the press tour for Doctor Strange 2, while answering a media question, lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch said that the ban was expected and that he was glad Marvel and Disney were working towards the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community.

